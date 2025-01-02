Coros infantil e xuvenil da OSG | Concerto de Reis

NADAL NO COLÓN CORO INFANTIL DA SINFÓNICA DE GALICIA
- Procession (A Ceremony of Carols) | Benjamin Britten
- Deixame | Demetrio Iglesias
- Barbershop Blues | Saudra Berry Musser
-Oh! You beautiful doll
– Hello ma baby
- Somewere in my memory | John Williams
- Laudamus te (Gloria) | Antonio Vivaldi
- !Vinde, vinde! | Nemesio García Carril
Directora: Sofía Rodríguez Fernández
Pianista: Isabel Romero
CORO XUVENIL DA SINFÓNICA DE GALICIA
El Mesías (selección de números) | G. F. Haendel
- Behold the Lamb of God
- Surely he hath borne our griefs
- He trusted in God
- The Lord gave the World
- Since by man came death
- Worthy is the Lamb that was slain. Amen
Director: Daniel G. Artés
Pianista: Ludmila Orlova