Coros infantil e xuvenil da OSG | Concerto de Reis

NADAL NO COLÓN CORO INFANTIL DA SINFÓNICA DE GALICIA

  • Procession (A Ceremony of Carols) | Benjamin Britten
  • Deixame | Demetrio Iglesias
  • Barbershop Blues | Saudra Berry Musser

-Oh! You beautiful doll
– Hello ma baby

  • Somewere in my memory | John Williams
  • Laudamus te (Gloria) | Antonio Vivaldi
  • !Vinde, vinde! | Nemesio García Carril

Directora: Sofía Rodríguez Fernández
Pianista: Isabel Romero

CORO XUVENIL DA SINFÓNICA DE GALICIA

El Mesías (selección de números) | G. F. Haendel

  • Behold the Lamb of God
  • Surely he hath borne our griefs
  • He trusted in God
  • The Lord gave the World
  • Since by man came death
  • Worthy is the Lamb that was slain. Amen

Director: Daniel G. Artés
Pianista: Ludmila Orlova

Fecha inicio: domingo, 5 de enero de 2025 12:00
Lugar: Teatro Colón
Dirección: Teatro Colón, Avenida Marina, A Coruña, La Coruña, España
