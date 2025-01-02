Coros infantil e xuvenil da OSG | Concerto de Reis

NADAL NO COLÓN CORO INFANTIL DA SINFÓNICA DE GALICIA

Procession (A Ceremony of Carols) | Benjamin Britten

Deixame | Demetrio Iglesias

Barbershop Blues | Saudra Berry Musser

-Oh! You beautiful doll

– Hello ma baby

Somewere in my memory | John Williams

Laudamus te (Gloria) | Antonio Vivaldi

!Vinde, vinde! | Nemesio García Carril

Directora: Sofía Rodríguez Fernández

Pianista: Isabel Romero

CORO XUVENIL DA SINFÓNICA DE GALICIA

El Mesías (selección de números) | G. F. Haendel

Behold the Lamb of God

Surely he hath borne our griefs

He trusted in God

The Lord gave the World

Since by man came death

Worthy is the Lamb that was slain. Amen

Director: Daniel G. Artés

Pianista: Ludmila Orlova